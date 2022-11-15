Pat Cummins opts out of IPL 2023 citing packed international schedule

Sports

Hindustan Times
15 November, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 04:35 pm

Related News

Pat Cummins opts out of IPL 2023 citing packed international schedule

Test and ODI skipper played the last three IPL tournaments with Kolkata Knight Riders but cut short his 2022 campaign, where he played only five matches picking seven wickets and scoring 53 runs, due to a hip injury.

Hindustan Times
15 November, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 04:35 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Australia captain Pat Cummins on Tuesday opted out of the impending 2023 edition of the India Premier League (IPL) owing to a packed international schedule. He became the second overseas star to withdraw from the 16th season of the league after England Sam Billings had announced his decision on Monday, citing his call to focus on the longer format of the game.

Test and ODI skipper played the last three IPL tournaments with Kolkata Knight Riders but cut short his 2022 campaign, where he played only five matches picking seven wickets and scoring 53 runs, due to a hip injury.

"I've made the difficult decision to miss next year's IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI's for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup. Thanks so much to @KKRiders for their understanding. Such a terrific team of players and staff and I hope I can get back there ASAP," he tweeted.

Cummins had a disappointing campaign at the recent T20 World Cup on home soil, taking only three wickets from four matches at an average of 44.00 as defending champions Australia crashed out before the semi-finals.

Australia's Ashes tour of England starts in June, 2023 before India host the 50-over World Cup in October/December.

Talking about KKR, they have been rather the most active team ahead of the closing the retention window. They traded Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans, the champions of the 2022 season, before roping in India pacer Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals. They also traded off Aman Khan to Mumbai Indians.

15 November is the final day for the announcement of the retention list for IPL 2023 season.

Cricket

Pat Cummins / Ipl 2023 / Kolkata Knight Riders

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The red-brick structure features a courtyard with two terraces, and inward-facing balconies looking over it. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Ayna Burir Adar: Like a hurricane lamp in the forest

14h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

We should not assume that more people necessarily mean more environmental degradation: UNFPA Country Representative

15h | Panorama
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

16h | Panorama
Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

3h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

3h | Videos
World population hits 8 billion

World population hits 8 billion

5h | Videos
Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday