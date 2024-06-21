Past successes count for little as Wales sack manager Page

Robert Page has been sacked as manager of Wales after a disappointing sequence of results, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) announced on Friday.

"The Football Association of Wales has taken the decision to end Rob Page's contract as Men's National Team Head Coach," read a FAW statement.

Page guided Wales to their first World Cup in 64 years in 2022 and to the second round of Euro 2020 but failed to reach this year's Euros, losing in a penalty shoot-out to Poland in a play-off.

Page did receive a vote of confidence following that heartbreaking outcome, FAW president Steve Williams declaring he would be in charge of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

However, he subsequently oversaw one of the most embarrassing results in the country's history, a 0-0 draw with Gibraltar in a friendly.

The FAW did not reach their decision easily, taking over a week to discuss the 49-year-old's future.

The former Welsh international defender leaves, though, with glowing tributes being paid to him by his former bosses.

"On behalf of myself and the entire FAW, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Rob for his commitment and dedication to his roles for the national teams," said FAW chief executive Noel Mooney.

"Under Rob Page's leadership, our Cymru (Wales) men's team has achieved significant milestones and victories which have created many incredible memories for our nation, most notably our first World Cup in 64 years."