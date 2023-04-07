Parnell replaces injured Topley in RCB squad

07 April, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2023, 04:41 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday named Wayne Parnell and Vyshak Vijay Kumar as replacements for the injured Reece Topley and Rajat Patidar respectively for the remainder of IPL 2023.

Topley suffered a shoulder injury while fielding during RCB's opening match of the season against Mumbai Indians (MI). Patidar did not feature in RCB's first game of the season due to a heel injury. He has not recovered yet and is ruled out of the 16th edition of the tournament owing to the same.

Parnell has so far represented South Africa in 56 T20Is, in addition to 6 Tests and 73 ODIs, and has 59 T20I wickets against his name. The left-arm pacer has played 26 IPL matches and has as IPL many wickets. He joins RCB for ₹75 Lakh.

Patidar's replacement Vyashak Vijay Kumar represents Karnataka in domestic cricket and has played 14 T20s, scalping 22 wickets and joins RCB for ₹20 Lakh.

RCB have gotten off to a bittersweet start in this edition of the IPL. They won their tournament opener against Mumbai Indians quite comfortably by 8 wickets but suffered a confidence-denting loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders by 81 runs at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

