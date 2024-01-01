Paris Olympics,T20 World Cup, Uefa Euro and Copa America - Major sporting events to look forward to in 2024

Sports around the world are eagerly gearing up for an action-packed year. 2024 will begin with Rafael Nadal's comeback at the Brisbane International, as he prepares for the Australian Open. Fans will also have the Paris Olympics, T20 World Cup and Uefa Euro.

T20 World Cup and IPL 2024

In cricket, the most major event is the Men's T20 World Cup, scheduled for June 4-30, hosted by the West Indies and United States. England are the defending champions, having defeated Pakistan in the final of the previous edition. Meanwhile, England will tour India for a five-match Test series, which will take place from January 25-March 11. We will also have IPL 2024, and the mini-auction took place in December. The schedule and dates for IPL 2024 are yet to be announced.

UEFA Euro 2024 and Copa America

In football, we will have the UEFA Euro 2024, which will be hosted in Germany from June 14-July 14. Italy are the defending champions and will have a point to prove after missing out on 2022 World Cup qualification. We will also see Argentina defend their Copa America title, with the tournament scheduled for June 20-July 14. The Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Champions League will follow its schedule.

2024 Olympics

The 2024 Olympics will be hosted by Paris and will take place from July 26-August 11. The event will also be spread over 16 other cities across France, and also in Tahiti. Paris 2024 will also see the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event and will also be the final Games for IOC President Thomas Bach.

Rafael Nadal's comeback

Rafael Nadal will also make his comeback at the Brisbane International. He has been out of action since the 2023 Australian Open, where he injured his hip flexor. He will be looking to clinch the Australian Open, which is scheduled for January 14-28. Meanwhile, the other Grand Slam events are French Open (May 26-June 9), Wimbledon (July 1-14) and US Open (August 26-September 8).

Other events

In badminton, we will have the BWF World Tour Finals from December 11-15. Meanwhile in hockey, the FIH Olympic Qualifiers for men and women will take place in January. We will also see plenty of action in Formula 1, MotoGP and Tour De France (June 29-July 31).