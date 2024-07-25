Paris 2024 relieved as Israel's opening football match passes security test

Israel's opening Olympic football match against Mali on Wednesday passed the first major security test ahead of the Games' official opening ceremony as fans from both sides sought to play down the political context and enjoy the action.

France deployed about 1,000 police officers backed by Israel's own internal security service, Shin Bet, to welcome thousands of supporters for the evening kick-off. They cordoned off the streets around the Parc des Princes in western Paris and set up a perimeter a few kilometres away from the stadium.

The Paris 2024 Summer Games take place amid pronounced security concerns and heightened geopolitical tensions, including over Israel's war in Gaza.

Israeli competitors are being escorted by elite tactical units to and from events and given 24-hour protection throughout the Olympics, officials say.

But the Group D match, which ended in a 1-1 draw, and was attended by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, was spared of any major incidents as both sets of supporters sought to put to one side the politics.

Malian and Israeli flags were abundant and the pre-match good-natured with supporters mingling. Inside the stadium Malian supporters appeared to outnumber and out sing their Israeli rivals.

The Israeli national anthem was initially booed before those cries were drowned out. A few supporters waved Palestinian flags.

A handful of people at the start of the game stood near the pitch wearing white t-shirts each with a letter to read out "Free Palestine." After a minute stewards intervened.

"I don't really care about the minority who don't want Israel here," said Michael Levy, 50, whose nephew Ethan plays in the Israeli team. He added that he was at the stadium to have fun and enjoy the football.

"Anti-semitism is a disease and I'm not here to be the cure."

Other Israeli fans also said they wanted an Olympic truce to forget the war in Gaza and enjoy the festivities.

Mali, a mainly Muslim state, broke off ties with Israel in 1973 after the Yom Kippur war.

As a former French colony, there is a large Malian diaspora in France and they came out in force to back their players.

Dressed in a traditional dress in the yellow, green and red colours of Mali, Aisha Cisse, who had travelled from Bamako and follows the country's soccer teams at all international tournaments, danced and sang her support saying she was simply here to watch The Eagles, the team's nickname, win.

The heavy security presence appeared to dampen any hope of protests against Israel's participation in the Games as some, including French far-left lawmakers had urged.

"We are here for the football and we shouldn't mix politics with football," said Franco-Malian Kouma, 31, who works in the restaurant business.

The Israel-Mali match offered a first snapshot of how other competitors and the wider public respond to Israeli participation in the games.

The Paris 2024 Games take place five decades after Palestinian militants killed 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

At their training headquarters in Croissy, some 20 kilometres west of Paris, the Israeli players on Tuesday sought to come across as relaxed, but there was some tension in the air.

Media minders yelled "only football" when reporters attempted to ask questions about the political backdrop.

"We came here to win and achieve things with this team and are very excited," Omri Gandelman, a midfielder who plays for Belgian side Gent, told reporters. "We have a job to do."