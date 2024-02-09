Paris 2024 podium finishers to take piece of Eiffel Tower home

Sports

Reuters
09 February, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 04:48 pm

Related News

Paris 2024 podium finishers to take piece of Eiffel Tower home

The idea was to link the Games with symbols of France, said Thierry Reboul, creative director of Paris 2024.

Reuters
09 February, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 04:48 pm
Paris 2024 podium finishers to take piece of Eiffel Tower home

Podium finishers at the upcoming Paris Olympics will be rewarded with a piece of the Eiffel Tower, organisers said on Thursday, unveiling the event's medals which are set with hexagon-shaped tokens forged out of scrap metal from the monument.

The idea was to link the Games with symbols of France, said Thierry Reboul, creative director of Paris 2024.

"The absolute symbol of Paris and France is the Eiffel Tower," Reboul told reporters. "It's the opportunity for the athletes to bring back a piece of Paris with them."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Designed by jeweller Chaumet, the 18-gram hexagon tokens, representing the shape of France, are made of iron taken from the Tower during past refurbishments then stored for years in a warehouse whose location is secret.

They sit in the centre of the gold, silver and bronze medals, ringed with grooves evoking light rays bursting outward – drawn from a tiara design in Chaumet's archives.

The back of the medals features the Greek goddess of victory, Nike, charging forward, with the Acropolis to one side and the Eiffel Tower to the other.

Paralympics medals feature a view of the Eiffel Tower from underneath, and are stamped with Paris 2024 in braille – homage to the Frenchman who invented it.

The 5,084 medals are produced by France's mint, the Monnaie de Paris.

"We want to make sure those pieces of Eiffel Tower stay at home," French wheelchair tennis player Pauline Deroulede told reporters. "Seeing them so close gives some extra motivation," added another home nation athlete, wrestler Koumba Larroque.

Others

paris 2024 olympics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Far from being a choice based on mere frivolity or even necessity, hair colour lets us define our identities like nothing else. Photo: Barberette

Funky fuschia or muted maroon? The best hair salons in Dhaka to dye your hair

2h | Mode
The ultimate goal is to create a full-fledged sports academy, which will ensure the permanent rehabilitation of street children. Photo: Courtesy

From the streets to the field: A sports academy that lets street children dream big

8h | Panorama
Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

1d | Features
The Shalban of North Bengal turned out to be a suitable habitat for Nilgais. Maintenance of the area can ensure that Nilgais continue to breed successfully here. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Can Nilgais walk through Bangladesh’s forests again?

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Residents of the border are returning home with fear

Residents of the border are returning home with fear

18h | Videos
Whatmore regrets leaving Bangladesh national cricket team in 2007

Whatmore regrets leaving Bangladesh national cricket team in 2007

19h | Videos
The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

23h | Videos
What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

1d | Videos