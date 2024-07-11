Paolini into first Wimbledon final with victory over tearful Vekic

AFP
11 July, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 10:06 pm

Paolini into first Wimbledon final with victory over tearful Vekic

Paolini had never won a main draw match at Wimbledon before this year, but the world number seven tenaciously saw off Vekic on Centre Court to secure a second successive Grand Slam final appearance.

AFP
11 July, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 10:06 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Italy's Jasmine Paolini reached her first Wimbledon final with a stirring fightback to beat tearful Croatian Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10/8) on Thursday.

Paolini had never won a main draw match at Wimbledon before this year, but the world number seven tenaciously saw off Vekic on Centre Court to secure a second successive Grand Slam final appearance.

The 28-year-old, who lost the French Open final last month, will face 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina or Czech 31st seed Barbora Krejcikova in Saturday's final.

