Pant, Vihari headline Kohli's 100th Test; India reach 357/6 at stumps on day 1

Sports

TBS Report
04 March, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 07:47 pm

India finished at 357 for six at stumps with Ravindra Jadeja (45 not out) and Ravichandran Ashwin (10*) at the crease. 

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Rishabh Pant hit an entertaining 96 while Hanuma Vihari notched up a fine half-century in Virat Kohli's landmark game against Sri Lanka in Mohali. India finished at 357 for six at stumps with Ravindra Jadeja (45 not out) and Ravichandran Ashwin (10*) at the crease. 

Rohit Sharma put up a 50-run opening stand with Mayank Agarwal before departing for 29 in the first hour of Day 1. Mayank also perished for 33 as Virat Kohli walked in to bat in the landmark Test. He joined Vihari as the pair stitched together a solid partnership after both the openers perished. 

Kohli and Vihari, the two set batters, departed in quick succession in the second session, leaving India four down on 175. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer then kept the scoreboard moving to help India reach 199/4 at tea. 

The young pair continued to steady the innings before Shreyas fell in the final session to Dhananjaya de Silva. Ravindra Jadeja then teamed up with Pant as the two took India past 250 in the third session. Pant eventually stole the show in the final session by scoring an entertaining 96 off just 97 balls.

Cricket

India Cricket Team / Sri Lanka Cricket Team

