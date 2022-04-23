Pant, Shardul Thakur, Pravin Amre slapped with heavy fines for last over drama against Royals

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Shardul Thakur and assistant coach Pravin Amre were slapped with heavy fines for breaching IPL's Code of Conduct during Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. While Pant and Thakur got away with fines, Amre was also banned for one match.

"Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been fined 100 percent of his match fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai," IPL said in a release on Saturday.

"Mr Pant admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," the release added.

Shardul Thakur was fined 50 percent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct.

"Mr Thakur admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," said IPL.

Pravin Amre, assistant coach, Delhi Capitals was fined 100 percent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct. He will also face a one-match ban for the offence.

"Mr Amre admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," the release concluded.

Pant, Thakur and Amre were involved in the last over drama that marred the RR vs DC encounter.

Needing 36 runs from the final over, Powell hit three successive sixes from the first three deliveries off Obed McCoy. DC needed another 18 more from the final three deliveries.

At this juncture, Kuldeep, who was at the non-striker's end, gestured to the umpires demanding that the last delivery be checked for a possible no-ball on height.Powell joined in the discussion with the umpires too but the officials stood their ground, saying the delivery was legal.

Pant then gestured Powell and Kuldeep to walk out though assistant coach Shane Watson tried to reason with him.

The incident also saw DC coaching staff member Praveen Amre walk into the playing arena but he was told to go back by the umpires.RR legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal tried to stop Kuldeep from walking out, while Royals opener Jos Buttler, who hit a match-winning 116, was also seen having words with Pant near the boundary line.