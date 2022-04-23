Pant, Shardul Thakur, Pravin Amre slapped with heavy fines for last over drama against Royals

Sports

Hindustan Times
23 April, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 01:46 pm

Related News

Pant, Shardul Thakur, Pravin Amre slapped with heavy fines for last over drama against Royals

“Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been fined 100 percent of his match-fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai,” IPL said in a release on Saturday.

Hindustan Times
23 April, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 01:46 pm
Pant, Shardul Thakur, Pravin Amre slapped with heavy fines for last over drama against Royals

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Shardul Thakur and assistant coach Pravin Amre were slapped with heavy fines for breaching IPL's Code of Conduct during Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. While Pant and Thakur got away with fines, Amre was also banned for one match.

"Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been fined 100 percent of his match fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai," IPL said in a release on Saturday.

"Mr Pant admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," the release added.

Shardul Thakur was fined 50 percent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct.

"Mr Thakur admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," said IPL.

Pravin Amre, assistant coach, Delhi Capitals was fined 100 percent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct. He will also face a one-match ban for the offence.

"Mr Amre admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," the release concluded.

Pant, Thakur and Amre were involved in the last over drama that marred the RR vs DC encounter. 

Needing 36 runs from the final over, Powell hit three successive sixes from the first three deliveries off Obed McCoy. DC needed another 18 more from the final three deliveries.

At this juncture, Kuldeep, who was at the non-striker's end, gestured to the umpires demanding that the last delivery be checked for a possible no-ball on height.Powell joined in the discussion with the umpires too but the officials stood their ground, saying the delivery was legal.

Pant then gestured Powell and Kuldeep to walk out though assistant coach Shane Watson tried to reason with him.

The incident also saw DC coaching staff member Praveen Amre walk into the playing arena but he was told to go back by the umpires.RR legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal tried to stop Kuldeep from walking out, while Royals opener Jos Buttler, who hit a match-winning 116, was also seen having words with Pant near the boundary line.

Cricket

IPL 2022 / Delhi capitals / Rishabh Pant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A pair of Hill Mynas. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Hill Myna nesting: Hopefully, out of reach of the pet-traders

3h | Panorama
The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

4h | Panorama
Royals at night: Toyota Crown sehri meet 2022

Royals at night: Toyota Crown sehri meet 2022

3h | Wheels
Preventive maintenance: Car liquids you need to change regularly

Preventive maintenance: Car liquids you need to change regularly

3h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Technological innovation to replace old batteries

Technological innovation to replace old batteries

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Black money whitening scope yet to bear fruit

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Sharbat-E-Mohabbat!

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Eid shopping 2022: Facebook influencing clothing choices

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?