Pant set to miss Asia Cup, World Cup: Report

26 April, 2023, 01:35 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Rishabh Pant's return to the field still remains uncertain as the southpaw has started his slow recovery process after meeting with a severe car accident on the New Year Eve. Following the unfortunate incident, the wicketkeeper-batter has been seen walking with the help of crutches. He also paid a visit to the Arun Jaitley Stadium to watch the Delhi Capitals play in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Now as per fresh developments, Pant is anticipated to miss the Asia Cup in September and the World Cup, which will be held in India in October-November this year. A report in Cricbuzz mentioned that Pant's return on the field will be considered real quick if he manages to return by January, a year from the near-fatal accident.

The report further mentioned that those close to Pant have said it will take the cricketer at least a couple of weeks to walk without any help.

The BCCI had previously said: "(It) will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period."

Pant underwent surgery for ligament tears in January and is being monitored by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, head, the Centre for Sports Medicine, and director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai. As per the report, there are chances of Pant undergoing a second surgery.

In Pant's absence KS Bharat has shouldered the wicketkeeping responsibilities in the longer format, while KL Rahul was seen donning the gloves during the ODI series against Australia.

In fact, Bharat is the lone specialist wicketkeeper to be named in India's World Test Championship squad, which was announced on Tuesday. However, it is being predicted that KL Rahul will be preferred over him given the conditions in England.

