Pant scores tremendous ton but South Africa fight back

Sports

Reuters
13 January, 2022, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 11:30 pm

Related News

Pant scores tremendous ton but South Africa fight back

Home captain Dean Elgar (30) and Keegan Petersen (48 not out) put on 78 for the second wicket in a partnership that swung the match in the home side’s favour.

Reuters
13 January, 2022, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 11:30 pm
Photo: ICC via Getty Images
Photo: ICC via Getty Images

India's Rishabh Pant scored a superb unbeaten century but hosts South Africa made major strides towards winning the third and final test, and the series, as they reached the close on 101 for two in pursuit of 212 at Newlands on Thursday.

South Africa still require another 111 for victory on a difficult batting wicket that saw India bowled out for 198 in their second innings, a score significantly boosted by the impressive Pant.

Home captain Dean Elgar (30) and Keegan Petersen (48 not out) put on 78 for the second wicket in a partnership that swung the match in the home side's favour.

But Elgar was out with what proved to be the last ball of the day with a strangle down the leg side as he edged seamer Jasprit Bumrah to wicketkeeper Pant.

India were earlier furious when Elgar, who made a match-winning unbeaten 96 in the second innings of the second test, earned a reprieve from the ball-tracking technology when on 22.

The delivery from Ravichandran Ashwin was deemed to be bouncing over the top of the wicket, something the livid Indian players could be heard suggesting was impossible.

A fourth innings target of over 200 has been successfully chased only three times in 133 years at Newlands as India seek to claim a first ever series win in South Africa.

But one of those was when the hosts managed 211 for the loss of five wickets against India in 2007 to win the test.

They also successfully chased 240 in the fourth innings of the second test of this series in Johannesburg.

 

GOOD POSITION

"If you had come to us in the morning and asked if we would take 101 for two (chasing 212), we would have taken that and run," South Africa seamer Lungi Ngidi told reporters.

"We are in a pretty good position. Another strong partnership and we are well in this game."

Pant earlier put on a batting masterclass as he scored 100 not out from 139 balls in India's second innings. Captain Virat Kohli (29) was the only other player to score more than 10.

Pant showed his array of attacking strokes and looked far more in control than any batsman in the test so far.

South Africa bowled without much luck, beating the bat with regularity, but it is the first time in test history that all 20 wickets to fall in a match for one team were caught.

Ngidi (3-21), Kagiso Rabada (3-53) and Marco Jansen (4-36) were among the wickets for the home side.

"We just tried to stick to the basics and keep it as tight as possible," Ngidi said. "When the wickets start to tumble it happens quickly (on this pitch)."

Cricket

Rishabh Pant / South Africa vs India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Shell’s shareholders have not asked many questions about taxes. They should. Photo: Bloomberg

Shell's tax-free days in the Bahamas are numbered

8h | Panorama
Md Kafi Khan. Illustration: TBS

How corporate governance is changing

11h | Thoughts
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Whatever happened to soft power?

13h | Thoughts
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US must end Guantanamo chapter: UN

US must end Guantanamo chapter: UN

3h | Videos
Farbot has intelligence

Farbot has intelligence

3h | Videos
Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

8h | Videos
Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike