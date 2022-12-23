Pant, Iyer carnage takes India close to lead

Bangladesh were on top when Taskin Ahmed removed Virat Kohli but Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer punished the hosts with a counter-attacking partnership of 132 off 141. The second session was absolutely dominated by the dynamic duo and India are now trailing by just one run.

Bangladesh will rue missed chances in the afternoon session with the easiest one being the stumping chance missed by Nurul Hasan.

Pant hit six fours and five sixes in his unbeaten 86 off 89 so far. Iyer is accompanying him with an aggressive 58 off 68.

Taijul Islam rocked Indian top order to give Bangladesh an edge as India were reduced to 86-3 at lunch on day two of the second cricket Test at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium here today.

Confounding the batters with his guile and turn, Taijul kept Bangladesh's hope alive to gain a valuable lead. The Tigers were bowled out for 227 in their first innings, despite a valiant 84 runs knock of Mominul Haque on Test comeback.

Virat Kohli was batting on 18 with Rishabh Pant on 12 as India were trailing by 141 runs.

Pant could have gone in the last over before lunch when on 11 as Liton Das failed to hold on a catch at slip off offspinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Taijul successfully reviewed a leg-before decision to remove captain KL Rahul for 10 after India resumed at 19 for loss.

Shubman Gill (20) was also trapped by leg-before off Taijul as he tried to sweep a delivery that didn't turn as much he expected, leaving India at 38-2.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli appeared set to rebuild the innings, dominating the spinners astutely but Mominul Haque took a sharp catch at short leg to get rid of the former on 24.