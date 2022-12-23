Pant, Iyer carnage takes India close to lead

Sports

TBS Report
23 December, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 02:24 pm

Related News

Pant, Iyer carnage takes India close to lead

Pant hit six fours and five sixes in his unbeaten 86 off 89 so far. Iyer is accompanying him with an aggressive 58 off 68.

TBS Report
23 December, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 02:24 pm
Pant, Iyer carnage takes India close to lead

Bangladesh were on top when Taskin Ahmed removed Virat Kohli but Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer punished the hosts with a counter-attacking partnership of 132 off 141. The second session was absolutely dominated by the dynamic duo and India are now trailing by just one run.

Bangladesh will rue missed chances in the afternoon session with the easiest one being the stumping chance missed by Nurul Hasan. 

Pant hit six fours and five sixes in his unbeaten 86 off 89 so far. Iyer is accompanying him with an aggressive 58 off 68.

Taijul Islam rocked Indian top order to give Bangladesh an edge as India were reduced to 86-3 at lunch on day two of the second cricket Test at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium here today.

Confounding the batters with his guile and turn, Taijul kept Bangladesh's hope alive to gain a valuable lead. The Tigers were bowled out for 227 in their first innings, despite a valiant 84 runs knock of Mominul Haque on Test comeback.

Virat Kohli was batting on 18 with Rishabh Pant on 12 as India were trailing by 141 runs.

Pant could have gone in the last over before lunch when on 11 as Liton Das failed to hold on a catch at slip off offspinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Taijul successfully reviewed a leg-before decision to remove captain KL Rahul for 10 after India resumed at 19 for loss.

Shubman Gill (20) was also trapped by leg-before off Taijul as he tried to sweep a delivery that didn't turn as much he expected, leaving India at 38-2.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli appeared set to rebuild the innings, dominating the spinners astutely but Mominul Haque took a sharp catch at short leg to get rid of the former on 24.

Cricket

India Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The modern happiness cult has pernicious side effects like ‘Happycracy or ‘Toxic Positivity’. Photo: Bloomberg

Don't worry about being happy

3h | Thoughts
Serow calf rescued at Alikadam in Bandarban in 2020. It died shortly afterwards. Photo: Collected

Between myth and reality: Finding serows, the 'mythic' goats of eastern Bangladesh 

4h | Earth
An electric vehicle is seen charging. The underdeveloped infrastructure of Bangladesh acts as a significant barrier to the country&#039;s adoption of electric vehicles. Photo: Reuters

Realigning the existing EV policies of Bangladesh in line with the industry's needs

4h | Thoughts
Sketch: TBS

Shipping's oil era is coming to an end

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

17h | TBS Career
How beautiful teeth boost self-confidence

How beautiful teeth boost self-confidence

4h | TBS Health
Russia, Ukraine sharing tragedy, says Putin

Russia, Ukraine sharing tragedy, says Putin

18h | TBS World
Why is Poran's heroine name 'Anannya'?

Why is Poran's heroine name 'Anannya'?

19h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

4
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

6
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards