Pant to captain Delhi Capitals in IPL

Sports

AFP
19 March, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 10:49 pm

Related News

Pant to captain Delhi Capitals in IPL

"Grit and fearlessness have always dictated his brand of cricket," club chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal said in statement, adding the team were "delighted" to welcome him back as skipper.

AFP
19 March, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 10:49 pm
Photo: IPL
Photo: IPL

Star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will captain Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, returning to cricket after being seriously hurt in a car crash in 2022, the club said Tuesday.

"Grit and fearlessness have always dictated his brand of cricket," club chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal said in statement, adding the team were "delighted" to welcome him back as skipper.

"I can't wait to see him walk our team out once again as we look forward to a new season with renewed passion, vigour and enthusiasm," Jindal added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Pant crashed his Mercedes SUV north of New Delhi before dawn in December 2022, suffering multiple injuries when the car rammed into a crash barrier, flipped over and caught fire.

He was rushed to hospital before being airlifted to Mumbai for further treatment and surgery.

Pant has been on an intensive rehabilitation programme since surviving the crash with a damaged ligament in his right knee, a hurt wrist and ankle, and abrasions to his back.

He was replaced as skipper of Delhi Capitals by David Warner of Australia last year.

It is hoped Pant could play for India at the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States in June.

Team co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi said Pant had "worked incredibly hard during one of the most challenging phases of his life".

The latest instalment of the IPL will begin on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match.

The Delhi Capitals face the Punjab Kings in their first IPL match on March 23.

The IPL is the world's richest cricket league and has proven a cash bonanza for both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)and top players.

Cricket

Rishabh Pant / IPL 2024 / Delhi capitals

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Travel East, an Asian fusion restaurant in Dhanmondi, took a unique approach. Instead of a painted wall, the wall holds plenty of painted plates that tell stories of the East. Photo: Courtesy

Where the walls tell stories of the East

9h | Habitat
Transform your home into a haven of unique ambiance with these smart lighting ideas. Photo: Collected

Illuminate your space: 4 smart lighting ideas

9h | Habitat
Ayesha was trained by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on how to conduct community engagement sessions. Notably, children can be particularly vulnerable to NCDs. Photo: Courtesy

JICA sets a template on fighting noncommunicable diseases

12h | Panorama
The majority of the world is grappling with serious levels of Islamophobia. Photo: Reuters

In a world of rising Islamophobia, some countries seek refuge in denial

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, cricket's weirdest rivalry

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, cricket's weirdest rivalry

1h | Videos
What is the reason for the sharp fall in the capital market?

What is the reason for the sharp fall in the capital market?

3h | Videos
Asks the Department of Agricultural Marketing to sell products at fixed prices: Shop Owners Association

Asks the Department of Agricultural Marketing to sell products at fixed prices: Shop Owners Association

4h | Videos
Those whose professions are stuck in all four pockets of the Carrom Board

Those whose professions are stuck in all four pockets of the Carrom Board

2h | Videos