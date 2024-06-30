Pandya in tears, Rohit Sharma kisses him after India T20 World Cup triumph

TBS Report
30 June, 2024, 01:45 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 01:54 am

"It's very emotional, something was not clicking, but this was something the whole nation wanted. Special for me after my six months, I haven't spoken a word, things have been unfair, but I knew there'd be a time I could shine," Pandya said after the final.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Hardik Pandya held his nerve to defend 16 runs in the last over, securing India's victory over South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final, ending a 17-year wait for the ICC championship title.

The Kensington Oval in Barbados erupted with jubilation and raw emotion, underscoring the significance of this triumph for India and its passionate supporters.

As the final wicket fell, captain Rohit Sharma collapsed in emotion, and head coach Rahul Dravid leaped in celebration, reflecting the joy felt by millions of Indian fans.

This historic win marked India as one of only three teams, alongside West Indies and England, to have won the Men's T20 World Cup twice.

Amid the celebration, Hardik Pandya, once heavily criticised, was in tears, embodying resilience and redemption.

"It's very emotional, something was not clicking, but this was something the whole nation wanted. Special for me after my six months, I haven't spoken a word, things have been unfair, but I knew there'd be a time I could shine," Pandya said after the final.

"We always believed, stayed calm, let the pressure come to them. Last over, I knew I had to execute my plans. All of a sudden my run-up speed increases. I have been in this situation, I enjoy the pressure situation," he added.

A wholesome moment, however, took place following Hardik's interview with the broadcasters, as Rohit kissed Hardik's cheek as they celebrated the win.

The slum area is gradually extending towards the Gulshan Lake side by land reclamation and filling the waterbody with waste. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The tale of Korail, a city inside a city

12h | Panorama
How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

1d | Panorama
Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

1d | Features
Illustration: TBS

Declining share of consumption in GDP

1d | Panorama

