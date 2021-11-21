Pakistan's Test squad players arrive in Dhaka

Sports

BSS
21 November, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 06:56 pm

Related News

Pakistan's Test squad players arrive in Dhaka

The first Test will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram from November 26-30. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium will host the second Test from December 4-8.

BSS
21 November, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 06:56 pm
Photo: PCB
Photo: PCB

Players of Pakistan Test team reached Dhaka today for a two-match series against Bangladesh. 

Both of the teams will start the second edition of ICC World Test Championship (WTC) campaign with this series.

Pakistan T20 team has already won the three-match series by winning the two matches in a row. The third match is tomorrow after which the T20 members, who are the part of Test squad would join the side.

The first Test will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram from November 26-30. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium will host the second Test from December 4-8.

Bangladesh are yet to announce their Test squad but the Test probable had already reached Chattogram for the practice session.

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Zahid Mahmood.

Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Team / Test Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

1d | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
BRO, Know Your Emoji

BRO, Know Your Emoji

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

3
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan

6
File photo of the damaged part of Tongi Bridge. Photo/TBS
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  