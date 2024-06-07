Pakistan's team hotel shifted ahead of India clash after complaint from PCB

The ICC has responded to a complaint from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) by relocating the Pakistan cricket team to a more convenient hotel in New York ahead of their T20 World Cup matches.

Initially, the team faced a 90-minute drive to the Long Island stadium in Westbury, but after PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi intervened, they were moved to a hotel just five minutes away from the venue.

According to AP, a source at PCB confirmed the change and highlighted the importance of minimising travel time for the players' comfort and preparation. This adjustment ensures Pakistan is better positioned for their crucial match against arch-rivals India on Sunday.

This move comes amid concerns from other teams about travel logistics in New York. The Indian team, which is also playing its group games in the city, is staying in a hotel just ten minutes from the stadium. India have already secured a victory in their first match at this venue, further underscoring the benefits of reduced travel time.

Similarly, the Sri Lankan team has voiced dissatisfaction with their accommodations. After being bowled out for a mere 77 runs against South Africa, they attributed part of their struggle to the long commute from a hotel more than an hour away from the stadium. This feedback likely influenced the ICC's decision to address Pakistan's concerns promptly.

Pakistan will arrive in New York after their opening Group A match against co-hosts United States in Dallas on Thursday. The team will be keen to ensure optimal performance in their high-stakes games, especially the highly anticipated clash with India, a fixture that always draws significant attention and pressure.

Team India made a strong start to its T20 World Cup campaign on Wednesday, cruising past Ireland by 8 wickets in New York. A brilliant bowling effort led by Hardik Pandya (3/27) helped India bowl the side out for just 96 before the men in blue chased the target down in 12.2 overs on a tricky surface.