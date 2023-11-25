Pakistan's Maqsood timed out in domestic T20 competition days after Mathews dismissal in World Cup

Pakistan batter Sohaib Maqsood was adjudged timed out in the National T20 Cup match between Multan Region and Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday.

The incident took place just days after Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews became the first batter in international cricket to be timed out against Bangladesh.

The Mathews dismissal divided the cricket community with one group talking about upholding the spirit of the game and the other praising Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan for not withdrawing the appeal even after multiple queries by umpire Marais Erasmus.

The ICC is keen to speed up the game and that's why it is introducing stop clock on a trial basis in white-ball internationals between overs so that bowling teams cannot waste time.