Pakistan's hope to make Super Eight gets boost as Florida weather improves

After finally managing their first win in the T20 World Cup, against Canada, and with India defeating the USA on Wednesday, Pakistan improved their chances of making the Super Eight. But not just yet. While they need to beat Ireland in tie final match with eyes on the result of the USA-Ireland game on Friday, Pakistan will hope for some mercy from the weather god. Well, they did get some major boost after a dry first half of Thursday.

Florida is slated to host three games over the next three days, starting with the USA-Ireland game on Friday, the inconsequential India-Canada match on Saturday and the all-important Pakistan-Ireland tie on Sunday. If the USA win or if rain washes out the first match in Florida, the co-hosts will be through to the next round alongside India from Group A. However, if Ireland manage to stun the USA, it opens up the opportunity for Pakistan to accompany India with a win against Paul Stirling's men.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Fort Lauderdale was dry until late afternoon, although a light drizzle was witnessed in the evening. Flash flood warnings remained intact. There was also a major boost for both Pakistan and the USA, with the ground conditions improving as well.

"I don't think there was too many people who came to leave the hotel, but no, at the ground today, it was actually remarkably dry," Mark Adair, the Ireland allrounder, said. "I think there's still wet patches over the far side of the ground, but you know, considering what the place has been through 24 hours before, I think the place is looking pretty good."

Steven Taylor, USA's opening batter, who hails from Florida, was all praise for the drainage system at the Central Broward Park Stadium. "Growing up here at the stadium, it has always had a nice drainage," Taylor said. "So, we always hope that once the next day doesn't rain, there'll always be cricket. But we can't stop the weather. So, whatever happens, we just have to work with it."

Besides the USA and Pakistan, Ireland and Canada too have a chance of making the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup. The European nation will not only have to beat both the USA and Pakistan, but win by convincing margins to edge past the two sides in the net run rate battle. Canada, on the other hand, will want Ireland to beat the USA and then hope to upset India on Saturday to go through to the next round.