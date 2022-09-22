Pakistan's football league interested in taking Sabina as she prepares to play in Maldives' league next

TBS Report
22 September, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 07:53 pm

For now, the Bangladesh captain is focused on playing in the domestic league of Maldives and will go there on September 30.

Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

Bangladesh women's team captain Sabina Khatun has revealed that she has an offer to play in Pakistan's domestic football league.

She was in fantastic form throughout the Saff Championship, scoring eight goals and winning the player of the tournament award as Bangladesh won their maiden Saff trophy.

For now, the Bangladesh captain is focused on playing in the domestic league of Maldives and will go there on September 30.

Like last year, Matsushima Sumaiya, a Bangladeshi footballer who was born in Japan will also be going with Sabina.

Apart from this, Sabina said that the Maldivian league wants to take more footballers from Bangladesh.

During a press conference in BFF on Thursday, the winning captain said, "Matsushima Sumaiya played with me in the Maldives last time. Everyone was happy with her performance. They actually want us to get more players from here."

About playing in Pakistan, Sabina said, "I was reached out by officials in Pakistan while I was in Nepal. They wanted to know whether I can go there if there is a championship. I told them to give me details. Then I will talk to the federation. I will only play if the federation allows me to."

Sabina, who plays for Bashundhara Kings in Bangladesh's domestic league will play for the Dhivehi Sifainge Club in the Maldives.

It is the club of the defence force of Maldives and she played for three seasons here previously.

Apart from the Maldives, she has played domestic football in India.

