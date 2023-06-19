Pakistan's cricket is far superior, India can go to hell: Javed Miandad

Sports

Hindustan Times
19 June, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 04:10 pm

Related News

Pakistan's cricket is far superior, India can go to hell: Javed Miandad

"Pakistan has been to India in 2012 and even in 2016 now it is the turn of the Indians to come here. If I had to make a decision, I would never go to India to play any match, even the World Cup. We are always ready to play them (India) but they never respond in the same manner. Pakistan cricket is bigger, we are still producing quality players. India can go to hell. I don't think even if we don't go to India, it will make any difference to us," Miandad told reporters.

Hindustan Times
19 June, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 04:10 pm
Pakistan&#039;s cricket is far superior, India can go to hell: Javed Miandad

Former captain Javed Miandad has launched a fresh and scathing attack on the BCCI for refusing to tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. Miandad, who has been highly critical of India's reservations of coming to Pakistan to play cricket, did not hold back after the ACC (Asia Cricket Council) approved the 'hybrid model' for the Asia Cup, as India will play all its matches in Sri Lanka.

This proposal has not pleased Miandad, who insists that Pakistan should boycott travelling to India unless the Indian cricket team visits them to play a series.

"Pakistan has been to India in 2012 and even in 2016 now it is the turn of the Indians to come here. If I had to make a decision, I would never go to India to play any match, even the World Cup. We are always ready to play them (India) but they never respond similarly. Pakistan cricket is bigger, we are still producing quality players. India can go to hell. I don't think even if we don't go to India, it will make any difference to us," Miandad told reporters.

The India-Pakistan drama isn't only confined to Asia Cup. There was plenty of hue and cry over Pakistan's participation in the World Cup 2023 which is scheduled to be held in India. Although the ICC is yet to announce the official schedule, the blockbuster India-Pakistan tie is expected to be played on October 15 in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, which promises to garner worldwide attention. Besides, as per the latest reports, the PCB's analytical team has suggested that Pakistan shouldn't play their World Cup match against Afghanistan on Chennai's spin-friendly surface.

Miandad however, reckons Pakistan should take a firm stance and refuse unless the BCCI sends its team first. It is to be noted that India last toured Pakistan for a series in 2008 for the Asia Cup relations between the two nations started to sour after 26/11. The last bilateral series between the two nations dates back to 2012-2013 when Pakistan toured India for a three-ODI series in December-January.

"I always say one can't choose its neighbours, so it is better to live by cooperating with each other. And I have always said cricket is a sport which brings people closer to each other and can remove misunderstandings and grievances between countries. It was on the cards that they would again not send their team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup so it is time we also take a strong stand now," he pointed out.

Cricket

Javed miandad / India Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket Team / India-Pakistan Relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even if Roar Bangla can avoid the same fate as BuzzFeed or Vice, they couldn’t totally circumvent the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the global recession. Photo: Courtesy.

The future of alternative media in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

8h | Panorama
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

1d | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

37m | TBS World
Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

6h | Tech Talk
Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

20h | TBS Stories
Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline