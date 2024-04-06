Pakistan's Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima injured in car accident

TBS Report
06 April, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 02:48 pm

Photo: PCB
Photo: PCB

Former Pakistan women's team captain Bismah Maroof and leg spinner Ghulam Fatima were minorly injured in a car accident on Friday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a statement on Saturday announcing the same.

They also informed that both players received prompt first aid and are being monitored by the PCB's medical team. 

"The Pakistan Cricket Board has provided an update regarding two of its women players, Bismah Maroof and Ghulam Fatima, who were involved in a minor car accident on Friday evening."

"Despite sustaining minor injuries, both players received immediate first aid and are currently under the care of the PCB medical team," the statement said. 

