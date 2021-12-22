Pakistan's Abid diagnosed with heart condition after chest pain

Reuters
22 December, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 10:49 am

Pakistan's Abid diagnosed with heart condition after chest pain

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Pakistan opener Abid Ali has been diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome after he complained of chest pain during a domestic first-class match on Tuesday, the country's cricket board (PCB) said.

Acute coronary syndrome is associated with a sudden reduction or blockage of blood flow to the heart.

"Abid was taken immediately to a cardiac hospital where he was diagnosed," the PCB said in a statement. "He is under the care of consultant cardiologist who is liaising with PCB medical team regarding further treatment. He is currently stable."

Abid has played 16 test matches and six one-day internationals for Pakistan.

