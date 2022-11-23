Pakistani and Sri Lankan players dominate overseas slots in BPL; Unmukt Chand first Indian to take part in BPL

It was a bit of a surprise to see the in-form Litton Das not being directly signed by any team ahead of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) players' draft. So it was quite obvious that the top-order batter would be one of the very first picks in the draft that took place on Wednesday. Comilla Victorians roped in Litton straightaway. He played for the same team the previous season as well.

Focus was on another couple of A-Listers - Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim. Mahmudullah was picked by Shakib Al Hasan's Fortune Barishal while Mushfiqur was signed by Mashrafe Mortaza's Sylhet Strikers.

One notable player not getting picked was former Test captain Mominul Haque.

Pakistani and Sri Lankan players dominate the overseas slots of the teams while a few World Cup performers like Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackerman, Max O'Dowd and Curtis Campher were picked. Former Indian U-19 captain Unmukt Chand will make his BPL debut for Chattogram Challengers.

Comilla Victorians: Mustafizur Rahman, Mohamad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Abrar Ahmed, Litton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Imrul Kayes, Josh Cobb, Ashiqur Zaman, Brandon King, Jaker Ali, Sean Williams, Chadwick Walton, Shykat Ali, Abu Hider, Nayeem Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Mahidul Hasan.

Rangpur Riders: Nurul Hasan, Shoaib Malik, Pathum Nissanka, Sikandar Raza, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Jeffrey Vandersay, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Naim, Rakibul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Ripon Mondol, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron James, Rony Talukdar, Parvez Hossain Emon, Alauddin Babu

Chattogram Challengers: Afif Hossain, Vishwa Fernando, Ashan Priyanjan, Curtis Campher, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shuvagata Hom, Mehedi Rana, Irfan Shukkur, Mehedi Maruf, Ziaur Rahman, Maxwell Patrick, Unmukt Chand, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Farhad Reza, Towfiq Khan

Fortune Barishal: Shakib Al Hasan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Usman Qadir, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kesrick Williams, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen Ul Haq, Kusal Perera, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Anamul Haque, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Fazle Mahmud, Haider Ali, Chaturanga de Silva, Khaled Ahmed, Saif Hassan, Qazi Onik, Sunzamul Islam, Salman Hossain

Sylhet Strikers: Mashrafe Mortaza, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Colin Ackerman, Ryan Burl, Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Nabil Samad, Towhid Hridoy, Rubel Hossain, Tom Moores, Gulbadin Naib, Zakir Hasan, Nazmul Islam Apu, Akbar Ali, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Dhaka Dominators: Taskin Ahmed, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Munaweera, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Shoriful Islam, Arafat Sunny, Nasir Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Shan Masood, Ahmed Shehzad, Alok Kapali, Monir Hossain, Ariful Haque, Muktar Ali, Mizanur Rahman, Delwar Hossain, Usman Ghani, Salman Irshad

Khulna Tigers: Tamim Iqbal, Avishka Fernando, Wahab Riaz, Naseem Shah, Azam Khan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Yasir Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Nahidul Islam, Munim Shahriar, Sabbir Rahman, Dasun Shanaka, Paul van Meekeren, Shafiqul Islam, Pritom Kumar, Habibur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan Joy