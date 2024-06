Pakistan win toss and field first against India in marquee T20 World Cup clash

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and decided to field first in cloudy conditions in a marquee T20 World Cup clash at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York.

India are unchanged from the previous game while Pakistan made just one change.

All-rounder Imad Wasim has come in for wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan which means Mohammad Rizwan will take the gloves.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir