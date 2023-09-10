Pakistan win toss and decide to field; Bumrah, Rahul return for India

TBS Report
10 September, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 04:09 pm

Pakistan win toss and decide to field; Bumrah, Rahul return for India

Pakistan announced their playing XI yesterday and are going with an unchanged side. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah returned for India after missing their Group Stage game against Nepal. Shreyas Iyer is out with a back spasm and KL Rahul has replaced him.

TBS Report
10 September, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 04:09 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and asked India to bat first in their Super Fours clash in Colombo. 

Pakistan announced their playing XI yesterday and are going with an unchanged side. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah returned for India after missing their Group Stage game against Nepal. Shreyas Iyer is out with a back spasm and KL Rahul has replaced him.

"We will bowl first. I think there is a bit of moisture, we need to use that. India Pakistan is high intensity, but we will take it match to match. As a team, we are playing well, we are focused on this one," Babar told Ravi Shastri at the toss.

"Looking to bat first. There will be a challenge upfront, but the way we guys batted last time around gives us confidence. Every game is important for us, but one thing at a time to focus on. (On rain delays) That's the nature of the sport, it gave us good time to prepare and now we'll look to play well. Two changes - Bumrah is back and one forced change, Shreyas Iyer just got a back spasm so KL Rahul comes in for him," India captain Rohit Sharma said.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

