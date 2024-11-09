Pakistan will not accept 'hybrid' Champions Trophy, says PCB chair

Sports

Reuters
09 November, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 01:57 pm

Related News

Pakistan will not accept 'hybrid' Champions Trophy, says PCB chair

Pakistan also hosted the Asia Cup last year but winners India played all their matches in Sri Lanka under a "hybrid model".

Reuters
09 November, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 01:57 pm
Pakistan will not accept &#039;hybrid&#039; Champions Trophy, says PCB chair

The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) will not stage matches of the 2025 Champions Trophy outside the country if India do not travel for the tournament, chairman Mohsin Naqvi said.

Pakistan, winners of the last Champions Trophy in 2017, will host the Feb. 19-March 9 tournament. It will be the first ICC event hosted by Pakistan since it shared the 1996 World Cup with India and Sri Lanka.

Due to soured political relations, India have not visited Pakistan since 2008 and the rivals play each other only at multi-team events.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Pakistan also hosted the Asia Cup last year but winners India played all their matches in Sri Lanka under a "hybrid model".

At the time, India said they had not received permission from their government to tour Pakistan.

On Friday, Indian media reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had informed the PCB of their unwillingness to travel to Pakistan and suggested playing India's matches at a neutral venue.

"In the last two months, the Indian media has been reporting that India isn't travelling. I discussed this with them and my team, and our stance is clear: they need to give us in writing any objections they may have," Naqvi told reporters on Friday.

"Until now, no discussion of the hybrid model has happened, nor are we prepared to accept one. The Indian media are reporting it, but no formal communication has reached the PCB... Almost every country wants the Champions Trophy to be played here.

"I remain in touch with several boards, and they're all looking forward to playing here. I don't think anyone should make this a political matter. We'll give every team as many facilities as we can. We'd like to see fans from abroad come for the tournament, too."

Cricket

PCB / ICC Champions Trophy / Pakistan vs India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: The Blouse House

Blissful blouses that make every ensemble shine

5h | Mode
11 spots within Old Dhaka&#039;s central jail were selected for the excavation. Photos: Courtesy

Dhaka’s buried past: Archaeological excavation unveils new history

20h | Panorama
Photo: Pexels

Man-machine symbiosis: Evolution of prosthetics from masking injuries to enhancing abilities

21h | Tech
Will Trump really end wars?

Will Trump really end wars?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Speech offence cases to be dismissed with repeal of DSA: Asif Nazrul

Speech offence cases to be dismissed with repeal of DSA: Asif Nazrul

3h | Videos
Trump's Victory: Cold sparks Trade war that sends Eurozone & China into Recession

Trump's Victory: Cold sparks Trade war that sends Eurozone & China into Recession

18h | Videos
Tea workers of 18 government gardens are on strike

Tea workers of 18 government gardens are on strike

20h | Videos
Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

23h | Videos