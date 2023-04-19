Pakistan U19 to visit Bangladesh for bilateral series

The series will kick off with the lone youth Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram from 30 April to 3 May. 

Photo: PCB
Photo: PCB

Pakistan Under-19 team will visit Bangladesh for a full bilateral series, which included one youth Test, five youth Odis and one T20 match against the hosts.

The Pakistan team will arrive in Dhaka on 26 April. 

The series will kick off with the lone youth Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram from 30 April to 3 May. 

The first and second one day matches will also be held at ZACS on May 6 and 8. 

The remaining matches will be at the Shaheed A. H. M. Kamaruzzaman Stadium as the next three youth ODIs are scheduled to be held on 11, 13 and 15 May while the one-off T20 is slated to be held on 17 May.

The Pakistani youths will leave Bangladesh on 18 May . 

