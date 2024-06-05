Pakistan team slammed for hosting private dinner party for fans charging USD 25

Sports

TBS Report
05 June, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 04:10 pm

Related News

Pakistan team slammed for hosting private dinner party for fans charging USD 25

In a video posted on 'X', Latif revealed that the Pakistan Cricket Board and the players themselves organised the event. He expressed his disbelief at charging fans to meet the players, questioning the propriety of such an arrangement.

TBS Report
05 June, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 04:10 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The Pakistan cricket team is no stranger to controversy, both on and off the field.

Recently, just before they commenced their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, the team reportedly hosted a private dinner party for fans in the USA. This event, billed as a 'meet and greet' with star Pakistan players, came with a price tag of 25 US dollars for each fan, which has sparked outrage within the Pakistan cricket community.

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif took to social media to voice his disapproval.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In a video posted on 'X', Latif revealed that the Pakistan Cricket Board and the players themselves organized the event. He expressed his disbelief at charging fans to meet the players, questioning the propriety of such an arrangement.

"There are official dinners, but this is a private dinner. Who can do this? It's terrible. That means you met our players for 25 dollars. God forbid, had there been a mess, people would have said boys are earning money," Latif stated in the video.

Pakistan begin their T20 World Cup campaign on 6 June against the co-hosts USA.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Team / Rashid Latif / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

7h | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

8h | Panorama
The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

1d | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why India's Modi failed to win outright majority

Why India's Modi failed to win outright majority

1h | Videos
Dominous Agro Industries Limited is going ahead with all the plans.

Dominous Agro Industries Limited is going ahead with all the plans.

2h | Videos
India election results 2024: Modi lost many seats even after returning to power

India election results 2024: Modi lost many seats even after returning to power

3h | Videos
Nitish and Naidu: Kingmakers in Government Formation

Nitish and Naidu: Kingmakers in Government Formation

4h | Videos