Pakistan team slammed for hosting private dinner party for fans charging USD 25

The Pakistan cricket team is no stranger to controversy, both on and off the field.

Recently, just before they commenced their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, the team reportedly hosted a private dinner party for fans in the USA. This event, billed as a 'meet and greet' with star Pakistan players, came with a price tag of 25 US dollars for each fan, which has sparked outrage within the Pakistan cricket community.

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif took to social media to voice his disapproval.

Let's Save The Star & Be Stars

Unofficial Private Dinner During WC24#T20WorldCup — Rashid Latif | 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) June 4, 2024

In a video posted on 'X', Latif revealed that the Pakistan Cricket Board and the players themselves organized the event. He expressed his disbelief at charging fans to meet the players, questioning the propriety of such an arrangement.

"There are official dinners, but this is a private dinner. Who can do this? It's terrible. That means you met our players for 25 dollars. God forbid, had there been a mess, people would have said boys are earning money," Latif stated in the video.

Pakistan begin their T20 World Cup campaign on 6 June against the co-hosts USA.