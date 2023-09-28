Pakistan team arrive in India after 7 long years for ODI World Cup

Sports

Hindustan Times
28 September, 2023, 12:40 am
28 September, 2023

A day after being issued visas for the ICC World Cup 2023 in India, Babar Azam's Pakistan side has finally arrived in Hyderabad ahead of the showpiece event on Wednesday. Pakistan's men's cricket team is visiting India for the first time in seven years. After the conclusion of the three-match series against Australia, Pakistan's arch-rivals India are set to host the One Day International (ODI) edition of the ICC World Cup which is scheduled to get underway on October 5.

Babar and Co reached Hyderabad following a long nine-hour layover in Dubai. The Green Army departed from Lahore early morning on Wednesday to touch down in Hyderabad later in the night. Champions in the 1992 edition of the ICC World Cup, Babar's Pakistan side will play their first warm-up game against 2019 runners-up New Zealand on September 29. The Asian giants will then meet five-time champions Australia on October 3. Babar's men will kickstart their campaign in the World Cup against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on October 6.

Members of the Pakistan cricket team received their Indian visas less than 48 hours before the side's scheduled travel to Hyderabad. Pakistani skipper Babar missed the 2016 edition of the World Cup in India due to an injury. "I am excited to play in Ahmedabad as it will be jam-packed. I will try my best to perform up to my potential. I am not worried about my individual accolades, I want to make sure whatever I do helps the result for the team," Babar told reporters in the pre-departure press conference.

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Ali Agha are the two current squad members who previously visited India for a showpiece event. "The BCCI has assured the ICC that all teams will be provided the best security and will be well looked after so I don't expect anything different for our team. I don't think our team will face any issues in India," said Zaka Ashraf, who is the head of the PCB management committee.

