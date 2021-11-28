Pakistan slightly ahead despite Tigers taking lead

Bangladesh bowlers, led by Taijul Islam, scripted a comeback for the ages but a poor start from the hosts with the bat in the second innings kept Pakistan marginally ahead at stumps on day three in the first Test match between the two sides. At the end of the third day, Bangladesh were 83 runs ahead with six wickets remaining in the second innings.

Bangladesh couldn't have asked for a better beginning as Taijul Islam struck in the very first over of the day, not once but twice. The left-arm spinner got Abdullah Shafique out leg-before in the fifth delivery of the day. Shafique couldn't add anything to his overnight total and departed for 52.

Taijul dismissed the experienced Azhar Ali first ball for a duck. He was initially not given out but the Tigers made the best use of the Decision Review System (DRS). From 145 for no loss overnight, Pakistan were 146 for two in the space of six balls.

Abid Ali notched up his fourth Test century off 209 deliveries.

Bangladesh spinners gave nothing away and made scoring difficult from Babar Azam and Abid. Babar survived an hour but was undone by a straightish delivery from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Miraz set him up with a cluster of off-breaks that turned inwards. Babar expected the ball to turn but it straightened. The ball went past the outside edge and hit the timber. Babar made 10.

Bangladesh, once again, took a brilliant review to dismiss the in-form Fawad Alam. Taijul was the bowler again. The ball turned more than Fawad expected and brushed Fawad's gloves before Liton Das took the catch. Pakistan were 182 for four when Fawad was dismissed.

Mohammad Rizwan and Abid negotiated 10.4 overs safely and Pakistan went into lunch at 203 for four. The session belonged to Bangladesh as they bagged four wickets for just 58 runs.

Bangladesh bowlers, in the second session, started from where they left off in the first session. Rizwan was the first to go as he was dismissed leg-before by pacer Ebadot Hossain.

Abid couldn't carry on much longer and departed after scoring a well-made 133 of 282 balls. Taijul Islam accounted for the wicket. His innings involved 12 fours and a six.

Hasan Ali walked out to bat at number eight. He hit Taijul for a four and a six but the spinner had the last laugh. Hasan tried to hit another six by advancing down the ground but was stumped by wicketkeeper Liton Das as he failed to make contact between bat and ball. This was Taijul's fifth wicket in the innings.

Ebadot provided great support to Taijul by testing the batters with pace and accuracy. The pacer got his second scalp of the match by cleaning up Sajid Khan. Taijul sent back Nauman Ali five overs later and Pakistan were tottering at 257 for eight.

Faheem Ashraf, Pakistan's number seven, added 29 valuable runs with Shaheen Shah Afridi for the last wicket before the former was caught behind off Taijul. Faheem scored 38 and Pakistan were all-out for 286.

Taijul returned seven for 116 off 44.4 overs and became the only Bangladeshi bowler to pick up seven or more wickets on two occasions. This was also the best bowling figures by a Bangladeshi bowler against Pakistan.

With a 44-run lead, Bangladesh started their second innings in the evening session. Bangladesh batters had no answers to the searing pace of Shaheen and Hasan and were three down inside six overs. Shadman Islam and Najmul Hossain Shanto were dismissed by Shaheen while Hasan got the better of the skipper Mominul. Shadman made 1 and Shanto and Mominul were gone for nought.

Saif Hassan survived 34 deliveries for his 18 but got himself dismissed almost identically to the first innings and to the same bowler. His dismissal left the home side reeling at 25 for four.

After the fall of Saif, Mushfiqur Rahim and Yasir Ali showed good resilience and ensured no further damage was done before stumps. The hosts finished with 39 for four, leading by 83 runs. Mushfiqur was unbeaten on 12 and he was accompanied by Yasir Ali who was not out on 8.