Pakistan seek changes in two Indian venues for 2023 World Cup

Sports

Hindustan Times
18 June, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 01:46 pm

Related News

Pakistan seek changes in two Indian venues for 2023 World Cup

The run-up to the tournament hasn't been without controversy though, most of it around Pakistan's participation in the tournament. There had been speculation as to whether Pakistan would refuse to travel to India after the latter refused to play matches in the country during the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup due to security reasons.

Hindustan Times
18 June, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 01:46 pm
Photo: ACC
Photo: ACC

The 2023 World Cup is set to be played in India from 5 October. While it will be the fourth time that the tournament will be played in India, this will also be the first time that the country hosts the tournament exclusively. India had co-hosted the World Cup with either Pakistan, Sri Lanka or Bangladesh in the past.

The run-up to the tournament hasn't been without controversy though, most of it around Pakistan's participation in the tournament. There had been speculation as to whether Pakistan would refuse to travel to India after the latter refused to play matches in the country during the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup due to security reasons.

The latest development seems to be that Pakistan are asking for changes in venues for two matches in the tournament. While the official schedule is not out yet, it has been widely reported that Pakistan will face India in Ahmedabad. Apart from this, they are also set to face Afghanistan in Chennai and Australia in Bengaluru.

According to Cricket Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are set to ask for a swap of the two matches. The report states that some officials believe that India has intentionally proposed matches in venues where the Pakistan team may encounter challenges related to pitch conditions, practice facilities, and travel arrangements.

The ICC is yet to release a schedule for the World Cup. However, according to ESPNCricinfo, India and Pakistan are set to face each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 15 October. England and New Zealand will face each other in the first match of the tournament on 5 October in what will be a replay of the thrilling 2019 World Cup final. India will launch their campaign against Australia in Chennai on 8 October.

Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Team / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

3h | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Foreign bill payment in taka: A potential game-changer?

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

20h | TBS World
Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

22h | TBS SPORTS
The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

1d | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline