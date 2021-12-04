Pakistan see through rain-interrupted second session unscathed

Pakistan's session ends quite comfortably and they go to Tea Break being in the upperhand.

We managed to get in 26 overs despite the rain delay, so not a lot of the day lost in the end.

Though the rains caused a brief break in play, that didn't upset their concentration as Babar went onto compile his 19th Test fifty and Azhar Ali looks to have found a way to score against spinners.

For Pakistan, not further wickets lost. This pair had to do some firefighting after Taijul got into his groove in the first session.

The duo of Azhar Ali and Babar Azam did well to negate the spin threat and scored at a brisk pace in the first half of the session.

Babar has done it fluently, except for the one chance he gave at long-off. Azhar has just about done it, battling and hanging on, and doing a job even if it hasn't been in convincing fashion.

Bangladesh lost some bite in that second session. Pakistan now in control after electing to bat.

Pakistan: 161-2 (57 ov)