Pakistan salvage draw in Karachi thanks to Babar Azam heroics

Pakistan salvaged a memorable draw at the National Stadium in Karachi thanks to twin centuries from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the fourth innings. The hosts, who were bundled out for a mere 148 in the first innings in response to Australia's 556 for nine (declared), were given a target of 506 with almost two days left in the match.

The Babar-led side survived as many as 171.4 overs in the fourth innings before the players shook hands after a riveting final session. Australia picked up Pakistan's seventh wicket in the 164th over of the innings and required three wickets to win the match in eight overs. Australia skipper Pat Cummins tried every way possible to get those three wickets but Rizwan and Nauman Ali managed to bat those eight overs out.

Rizwan gave a chance towards the back end but Usman Khawaja at extra cover dropped it. The wicketkeeper-batter soon reached his second Test hundred. His captain Babar fell short by four runs of a well-deserved double century and got out as the fifth batter.

Pakistan ended their fourth innings at 443 for seven. Rizwan was unbeaten on 104. Nathan Lyon (four for 112) bowled his heart out. Abdullah Shafique, the opener, scored 96 for Pakistan as well.

Earlier, Australia piled up a massive 556 for nine batting for more than two days. Usman Khawaja starred with 160 while Alex Carey scored 93. Steven Smith showed his class by scoring 72 too.

In reply, Pakistan were bundled out for 148 following a brilliant performance by the Australia bowlers especially Mitchell Starc (three for 29) who put on a superb display of reverse-swing and pace.

Australia then batted for 22.3 overs and set a target of 506 for the home side.