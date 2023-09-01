Pakistan reveal their playing XI against India as Babar Azam and Co. eye T20 World Cup revenge in Asia Cup spectacle

Just like before the match against qualifier and debutant Nepal in their Asia Cup 2023 opener on Wednesday in Multan, Pakistan have revealed their playing XI as the team gears up for the blockbuster clash against India at the Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka. Having won their match against Nepal, Pakistan aim for a second consecutive group-stage win in a bid to qualify for the Super Four stage of the tournament. India, meanwhile, will be playing their opener on Saturday against Babar Azam and his men.

Pakistan made a stunning start to their campaign as the Asia Cup returned to the country for the first time in 15 years. Captain Babar Azam scored his 19th century en route to his knock of 151 while Iftikhar Ahmed notched up his maiden ton as Pakistan scored 342 for six. The pair stitched a valiant 200-run partnership as Pakistan revived from a tumble at the top of the order. Shadab Khan then picked four while Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi picked two each as Pakistan folded Nepal for just 104 runs in 23.4 overs.

Following an emphatic win against Nepal, by a stellar margin of 238 runs, Pakistan have decided not to tinker with their winning formulae as they made no changes to their playing XI.

This implies they remain batting heavy while having as many as six bowling options with three spinners and as many pacers.

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Pakistan eye T20 World Cup revenge

The last time Pakistan faced India was on October 23 of 2022, in the T20 World Cup in Australia, where Virat Kohli's magical knock of 82 runs was enough for the team to succumb to a four-wicket loss at the MCG. It was however their third meeting that year. In the Asia Cup that preceded it, India beat Pakistan in the group-stage tie before the later avenged their defeat in the Super Four stage to show the Men in Blue the exit door in the tournament.

Overall, India hold the edge in Asia Cup meetings in the ODI format with a 7-5 win-loss record against Pakistan.