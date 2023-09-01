Pakistan reveal their playing XI against India as Babar Azam and Co. eye T20 World Cup revenge in Asia Cup spectacle

Sports

Hindustan Times
01 September, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 09:01 pm

Related News

Pakistan reveal their playing XI against India as Babar Azam and Co. eye T20 World Cup revenge in Asia Cup spectacle

Following an emphatic win against Nepal, Pakistan have decided not to tinker with their winning formulae as they made no changes to their playing XI.

Hindustan Times
01 September, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 09:01 pm
Photo: ACC
Photo: ACC

Just like before the match against qualifier and debutant Nepal in their Asia Cup 2023 opener on Wednesday in Multan, Pakistan have revealed their playing XI as the team gears up for the blockbuster clash against India at the Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka. Having won their match against Nepal, Pakistan aim for a second consecutive group-stage win in a bid to qualify for the Super Four stage of the tournament. India, meanwhile, will be playing their opener on Saturday against Babar Azam and his men.

Pakistan made a stunning start to their campaign as the Asia Cup returned to the country for the first time in 15 years. Captain Babar Azam scored his 19th century en route to his knock of 151 while Iftikhar Ahmed notched up his maiden ton as Pakistan scored 342 for six. The pair stitched a valiant 200-run partnership as Pakistan revived from a tumble at the top of the order. Shadab Khan then picked four while Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi picked two each as Pakistan folded Nepal for just 104 runs in 23.4 overs.

Following an emphatic win against Nepal, by a stellar margin of 238 runs, Pakistan have decided not to tinker with their winning formulae as they made no changes to their playing XI.

This implies they remain batting heavy while having as many as six bowling options with three spinners and as many pacers.

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Pakistan eye T20 World Cup revenge

The last time Pakistan faced India was on October 23 of 2022, in the T20 World Cup in Australia, where Virat Kohli's magical knock of 82 runs was enough for the team to succumb to a four-wicket loss at the MCG. It was however their third meeting that year. In the Asia Cup that preceded it, India beat Pakistan in the group-stage tie before the later avenged their defeat in the Super Four stage to show the Men in Blue the exit door in the tournament.

Overall, India hold the edge in Asia Cup meetings in the ODI format with a 7-5 win-loss record against Pakistan.

Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Team / India Cricket Team / Asia cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Wall of emotions

6h | Features
Russian President Vladimir Putin has only travelled to former Soviet Union neighbouring countries and Iran, since the Ukraine war begun. In the photo Putin is seen taking part in a video conference call with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia 28 June 2021. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin is no longer visible in int'l summits

7h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Is debt monetisation fueling the inflation?

7h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Entry level European sedans available in Bangladesh

7h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

1d | TBS World
Why Mirpur's Tilli Kebabs Are Popular

Why Mirpur's Tilli Kebabs Are Popular

44m | TBS Food
Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

1d | TBS World
Story of Charukola’s sculpture Trivu

Story of Charukola’s sculpture Trivu

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni