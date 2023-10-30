Pakistan players not affected by 'no pay for five months' claim

Sports

AFP
30 October, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 05:51 pm

Related News

Pakistan players not affected by 'no pay for five months' claim

As well as four defeats in six games so far, Pakistan's campaign has been plagued by reports of no pay as well as delays in agreements over central contracts.

AFP
30 October, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 05:51 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Pakistan coach Grant Bradburn on Monday shrugged off claims his players haven't been paid for five months, insisting the squad was determined to rescue their faltering World Cup campaign.

Pakistan are on the verge of a group-stage exit at the tournament and need to defeat Bangladesh on Tuesday to preserve any slim hopes of making the semi-finals.

As well as four defeats in six games so far, Pakistan's campaign has been plagued by reports of no pay as well as delays in agreements over central contracts.

"In terms of the noise around the team, look, playing for Pakistan and working within this team is a huge privilege," said Bradburn on Monday.

"To prepare ourselves and give our best are the things that we focus on, the things within our control and there are great expectations and we're desperate to make our nation proud."

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that contracts have been sent to India and the players have signed. That should pave the way for payments to be organised, the PCB claimed.

Former New Zealand all-rounder Bradburn said the team is hurting from their woeful World Cup where wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka have been followed by defeats to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

"We're in a position that we didn't want to be," said Bradburn whose team also has a poor net run-rate of -0.38.

"We were determined at this stage of the tournament to be in control of our destiny but we're not.

"That hurts the group and all we can do now is control what we can control, and that is prepare well for three remaining pool games and then allow fate to be hopefully leaning on us in terms of our semi-final hopes from there."

Bradburn refused to criticise umpire Alex Wharf for turning down a leg-before decision against South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi off Haris Rauf with just eight runs needed for victory in the team's last game.

A review ended up declaring the decision as "umpire's call" before South Africa pulled off a heart-stopping one-wicket win in Chennai on Friday.

"The simple answer to that (umpire's decision) is that we try to focus on the things we can control. And look, the umpires control the game and those things are unfortunate for us, but that's part of the game."

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Pakistan Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas’ 7 October attack and Israel’s responding airstrikes has been on the agenda of every meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council recently. Photo: Reuters

Israel and the UN: A tricky relationship

11h | Panorama
The new CBR is now more bike for the money, offering large dimensions, more safety features and a more finely tuned engine, especially in the Thai variant. Photos: Akif Hamid

2023 Honda CBR: Unleashing competence and comfort

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

The one where all our hearts break

1d | Features
Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

1h | TBS Food
Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

2h | TBS SPORTS
The highest fossil fuel consumption will be in this decade

The highest fossil fuel consumption will be in this decade

53m | TBS World
Hundreds of BNP Jamaat leaders and activists were arrested across the country, including Mirza Fakhrul

Hundreds of BNP Jamaat leaders and activists were arrested across the country, including Mirza Fakhrul

1d | TBS Today