Pakistan penalised for slow over rate in Australia Test

Hindustan Times
18 December, 2023, 09:05 pm
18 December, 2023, 09:06 pm

The development came as a bigger blow for Pakistan, who have now been docked ICC World Test Championship points, after losing their hold over the top spot with the loss on Sunday.

Photo: Courtesy
A day after Pakistan incurred a brutal loss at the hands of Pat Cummins-led Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth, losing by 360 runs to trail 0-1 in the three-match contest, Shan Masood and his men were penalised for maintaining a slow over-rate in the series opener. 

The development came as a bigger blow for Pakistan, who have now been docked ICC World Test Championship points, after losing their hold over the top spot with the loss on Sunday.

The visiting side were fined 10% of their match fee and two WTC points were deducted from their total. Pakistan had already slipped to the second spot in the points table after the big loss and the penalty further means that their percentage points have dropped from 66.67 to 61.11. This also allowed Rohit Sharma-led India to consolidate their spot atop which they had already gained after Australia's win. India are slated to play two Test matches against South Africa starting next week.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their team fails to bowl in the allotted time. Furthermore, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Hence, two World Test Championship points have been deducted from Pakistan's points total.

The Emirates ICC Elite Panel Match Referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanctions after Pakistan were found two overs short after taking time allowances into consideration.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Donovan Koch and Shan Masood, the Pakistan captain, plead guilty to the offence, accepting the given sanctions.

Pakistan Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team

