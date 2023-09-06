Pakistan pacers too hot for Bangladesh as they get bundled out for 193

TBS Report
06 September, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2023, 07:14 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Despite fifties from Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh could not even cross 200 in their first Super Fours game against Pakistan in Lahore. 

Nine of ten wickets went to the Pakistan pacers as they bowled the hosts out for a below-par 193 off 38.4 overs. Haris Rauf took four wickets while Naseem Shah picked up three.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who top-scored for Bangladesh with a match-winning 114 against Afghanistan, got out first ball as he chipped the ball straight to square-leg. The delivery from Naseem Shah was a harmless one, drifting down the leg side. 

Litton Das (16 off 13) struck Naseem for three beautiful boundaries and briefly lit up the stage before Shaheen Shah Afridi got the ball to jump off the surface from short length. The right-hander was deceived by the awkward bounce and edged the ball to keeper Mohammad Rizwan. 

Mohammad Naim failed to capitalise on yet another fine start. He looked pretty comfortable during his 25-ball stay, hitting four fours. But the southpaw was undone as he attempted a pull shot off the pacy Haris Rauf. Naim made 20.

Rauf was red-hot in his opening spell as he castled Towhid Hridoy (2 off 9) by a 145 kph length ball. Bangladesh were under massive pressure at 47 four four in the 10th over.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim did the much-needed consolidation after the early fall of four wickets. Shakib was the more aggressive of the two while Mushfiqur was happy milking singles and picking up odd boundaries. 

Shakib was severe on anything short and offering room outside off. The left-hander used the cut shot, one of his favourite shots, to good effect. But the Bangladesh captain got out while playing another shot - the pull - he loves playing. He made 53 off 57 with the help of seven fours. 

Mushfiqur negotiated the spin of Shadab Khan well, bringing out the sweeps and handled the pacers decently. But he could not carry on for long after Shamim Hossain's fall. 

