Pakistan, New Zealand enter World Cup mode with ODI series

Sports

AFP
26 April, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 01:28 pm

Related News

Pakistan, New Zealand enter World Cup mode with ODI series

The series offers both sides the opportunity to feel out each other’s strengths and weaknesses ahead of the World Cup in India in October-November.

AFP
26 April, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 01:28 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Pakistan and New Zealand contest a five-match one-day series starting on Thursday in Rawalpindi which serves as a crucial build-up to the World Cup.

The series offers both sides the opportunity to feel out each other's strengths and weaknesses ahead of the World Cup in India in October-November.

The Black Caps shocked the home side by squaring a preceding five-match Twenty20 series 2-2 despite missing eight players — including skipper Kane Williamson — due to the ongoing Indian Premier League or injury.

Under stand-in skipper Tom Latham, New Zealand adapted to the conditions skillfully, roaring back from 2-0 down to win the third and fifth matches, with the fourth abandoned after rain.

Middle-order batter Mark Chapman has been added to the ODI squad after blazing 290 for just one dismissal in the T20 series — the most runs by a batter in a five-match T20I series.

Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell, recently included in the five best cricketers of the year by Wisden, and middle-order batter Henry Nicholls further bolster the squad.

"It's a new format and we have to adapt quickly for this challenging series," said Latham, whose team are second behind Australia in the ODI rankings.

Pakistan, who are fifth, will again pin their hopes on skipper Babar Azam, the world's top-ranked ODI batter for the last two years.

"These five matches are crucial for our World Cup preparation," said Azam. "We have eight ODIs plus the Asia Cup (to get ready) and we will be utilising them to be well prepared."

Pakistan have won five of the seven ODI series that Azam has captained. His two losses came against England in 2021 and New Zealand in January this year.

But New Zealand boast recent dominance over Pakistan.

Of the last six ODI series between them, New Zealand have won five and drawn one. Their last series defeat against Pakistan was at home in 2011.

The other matches of the current series are in Rawalpindi on Saturday followed by Karachi on May 3, 5 and 7.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usama Mir

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nowadays, about 140 countries deal with outbreaks of dengue regularly. And those outbreaks are getting larger and more severe. Photo: Bloomberg

Mosquitoes are poised to swamp our health systems

1h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

21h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The importance of personal financial literacy in trying times

1d | Panorama
Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Buffett and other billionaires agree: Tokyo's worth revisiting

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

10m | TBS Stories
A 400 billion dollar market for Bottled Water

A 400 billion dollar market for Bottled Water

1h | TBS Stories
Polluted Buriganga is still a source of livelihood

Polluted Buriganga is still a source of livelihood

17h | TBS Stories
How was Humayun Ahmed's relationship with kuddus Boyati?

How was Humayun Ahmed's relationship with kuddus Boyati?

19h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt