Pakistan need 263 to win Rawalpindi Test with 8 wickets in hand after England's bold decision to declare

England declared their second innings on 264-7 to set Pakistan a victory target of 343 in the first test in Rawalpindi on Sunday. In reply, Pakistan finished with 80 for two, needing 263 runs to win on day five.

Imam-ul-Haq is unbeaten on 43 and Saud Shakeel on 42. Azhar Ali had to retire hurt before opening his account. But the biggest blow for the hosts was the wicket of Babar Azam. His counterpart Ben Stokes dismissed him.

Earlier, Harry Brook (87), Joe Root (73) and Zak Crawley (50) scored half-centuries for England who amassed 657 in their first innings.

Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali and Zahir Mahmood claimed two wickets apiece for Pakistan who conceded a 78-run lead to England.

England, on their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005, will also play matches in Multan and Karachi.