Pakistan name T20I squad for Bangladesh tour

TBS Report
08 November, 2021, 11:00 pm
Pakistan have named their squad that will travel to Bangladesh for the three T20Is, with all the players from World Cup squad getting a chance except Mohammad Hafeez.

Bangladesh will host Pakistan for three T20Is and two Tests just less than a week after the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The three T20Is between Bangladesh and Pakistan are scheduled at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on November 19, 20 and 22 respectively.

Pakistan have named their squad that will travel to Bangladesh for the three T20Is, with all the players from World Cup squad getting a chance except Mohammad Hafeez.

 

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is : 
Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir.

 

The T20Is will be followed by a couple of Test matches. While the first match gets underway at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on November 26, the second Test will be played at Mirpur from December 4.

Previously today BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told TBS they are planning to open the gates of the gallery for 50% of the ground's total capacity.

 

