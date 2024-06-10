Anyone's game now as Pakistan lose half of their side; still need 30 runs to win from 18 balls

TBS Report
10 June, 2024, 01:00 am
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 01:19 am

Live updates of India vs Pakistan match

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

1:11 am

Just two runs from Axar Patel in the 16th over of the match and the run-rate jumps to 9.

India have a proper shot at winning here in New York. Comes from around the wicket to Imad Wasim and keeps bowling sliders on the length. Imad is trying to cut and misses the majority of the balls.

1:08 am

Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up Pakistan's key batter Mohammad Rizwan to hand India a genuine chance of notching up a come-from-behind win.

It was full and straight, jagged back slightly against Rizwan. The ball kept low and Rizwan's wild swipe across the line did not connect with the ball. Bumrah's delivery crashed into the stumps.

Pakistan now need 37 off the final five with six wickets in hand.

