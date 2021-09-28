Pakistan great Inzamam-ul-Haq rushed to hospital after suffering heart attack; 'stable' after angioplasty: Report

Sports

Hindustan Times
28 September, 2021, 09:25 am
Last modified: 28 September, 2021, 09:32 am

Related News

Pakistan great Inzamam-ul-Haq rushed to hospital after suffering heart attack; 'stable' after angioplasty: Report

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, one of their leading run scorers in ODIs and Test cricket, Inzamam was declared 'stable' after a successful angioplasty in Monday evening.

Hindustan Times
28 September, 2021, 09:25 am
Last modified: 28 September, 2021, 09:32 am
Pakistan great Inzamam-ul-Haq rushed to hospital after suffering heart attack; &#039;stable&#039; after angioplasty: Report

Pakistan great Inzamam-ul-Haq was rushed to hospital after tests revealed that he had suffered a heart attack in Lahore on Monday, reported ESPNCricinfo.

The former Pakistan captain and one of their leading run scorers in ODIs and Test cricket, Inzamam was declared 'stable' after a successful angioplasty in Monday evening. 

The former right-hander, who also served as Pakistan's batting consultant and chief selector not too long ago, complained of chest pain for the last three days but initial reports had cleared him. 

"He had been complaining about chest pain over the last three days. Initial testing cleared him but tests on Monday revealed he had suffered a heart attack and had to be rushed for surgery. According to his agent, Inzamam was stable but under observation," the report stated. 

Twitter was flooded with well wishes for Inzamam's speedy recovery. 

"Prayers for Inzamam bhai for speedy recovery In shaa Allah he will be fine," wrote Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed. 

Top News

Pakistan / cricket

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Demand for blended-fabric made garments rising

Demand for blended-fabric made garments rising

14h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Bangladesh at UNGA

TBS Current Affairs: Bangladesh at UNGA

14h | Videos
Yoga: Refreshing mind and body

Yoga: Refreshing mind and body

14h | Videos
Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

3
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

4
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

5
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

6
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec