Pakistan 'grateful' for India wake-up call ahead of World Cup

Sports

AFP
12 September, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 12:57 pm

Related News

Pakistan 'grateful' for India wake-up call ahead of World Cup

Babar Azam's men suffered a crushing 228-run loss to India on Monday in a rain-hit Super Four clash of the 50-over tournament, a prelude to next month's World Cup in India.

AFP
12 September, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 12:57 pm
Photo: ACC
Photo: ACC

Pakistan's heavy defeat to India in the Asia Cup was a "timely reminder" for the team to get their act together before next month's World Cup, head coach Grant Bradburn said.

Babar Azam's men suffered a crushing 228-run loss to India on Monday in a rain-hit Super Four clash of the 50-over tournament, a prelude to next month's World Cup in India.

India posted 356-2 in Colombo after rain forced the match into a reserve day and then bowled out Pakistan for 128 in 32 overs to register their biggest ODI victory over their arch-rivals.

"My gut feeling is that we are grateful for the gift that has been this last two days," Bradburn told reporters after the drubbing.

"We don't get to play some of the best players in the world very often," he added.

"We haven't lost a game of cricket for the last three months, so it's a timely reminder that we need to turn up every day, put in our best on the park, and it's actually a gift in the last two days we haven't done that."

Pakistan elected to bowl after Azam won the toss but the team soon lost their grip after a 121-run opening stand between skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul hit 122 and 111 respectively to extend India's domination in an unbeaten stand of 233.

"We lost at all facets of the game," Bradburn said. "No excuses, we weren't good enough in the last two days."

Pakistan's bowling, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, had rattled India's top order last week in an Asia Cup group game, bowling them out for 266 before the match was abandoned because of rain.

But Rohit, Gill, Rahul and Kohli came roaring back in the Super Four contest to take the attack to the bowlers.

Bradburn, a former New Zealand international who played seven Tests and 11 ODIs, said Pakistan will learn from the batting assault.

"Certainly wasn't a surprise. Everyone's seen how lethal our bowling attack is and good teams will counteract that," he said.

Azam started the tournament with 151 against minnows Nepal but Bradburn said Pakistan's batting still lacked firepower.

"Our batting unit hasn't clicked in the past month and again, that is a positive sign," he said.

"We have full trust in them. We are very consistent with our selection. We know they will come right."

Pakistan next play Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Cricket

Asia cup 2023 / Pakistan Cricket Team / India Cricket Team / India VS Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

4h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Autumn bringing rain drizzles Dhaka

17h | Features
These houses are portable, meaning you can move them easily – part by part. Business has boomed recently, thanks to promotion on social media. People from different corners of the country watch videos of the houses on YouTube and Facebook and put in orders. Photo: Noor A Alam

The readymade houses of Munshinganj upgrade design, go national

4h | Habitat
Photo: Collected

The US and China are waging a Cold War that is truly MAD

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

1h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

1h | TBS Economy
What Emmanuel Macron did during his two-day visit to Dhaka

What Emmanuel Macron did during his two-day visit to Dhaka

16h | TBS Stories
New Zealand announce ODI World Cup squad in the most wholesome way

New Zealand announce ODI World Cup squad in the most wholesome way

14h | TBS SPORTS