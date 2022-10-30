Pakistan get big win against Netherlands to stay alive in the tournament

Shadab Khan hit the scoring runs as Pakistan beat Netherlands by six wickets at the T20 World Cup, Super 12 encounter in Perth on Sunday.

Pakistan completed the 92-run chase in 13.5 overs and remained alive in the semi-final race. The win will also add a massive boost to their run-rate.

However, Babar Azam's misfortune continued as he was run-out for four against Netherlands during the chase.

Fakhar Zaman then stitched a small partnership with Mohammad Rizwan, before he was caught-behind on 20(16).

Rizwan was dismissed on 49 and Shan Masood was the final Pakistan batter to be dismissed.

Earlier in the day, Shadab Khan scalped three wickets, and Mohammad Wasim Jr picked two as Netherlands could only manage 91/9 after opting to bat first.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf picked a wicket each. Meanwhile, a bouncer from Haris Rauf forced Bas de Leede to leave the field after it hit his helmet. Logan van Beek replaced him as a concussion substitute.