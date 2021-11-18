Pakistan favourites despite being in Tigers’ den

Bangladesh and Pakistan had a very contrasting recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh lost all their matches in the main round of the tournament while Pakistan were one of the semi-finalists.

Bangladesh's records in the World Cup may not speak for themselves but facing Bangladesh in Bangladesh is a different proposition altogether.

Pakistan know that very well as they lost their last two T20Is against the Tigers here.

Pakistan have already announced a 12-man squad for the first T20I. They have rested Imad Wasim and Asif Ali - two players who were instrumental to Pakistan's brilliant run in the World Cup. But they are still a superb T20I side and the young and relatively inexperienced Bangladesh unit has to be very wary of them.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will have to field a new-look side with no Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal still away from action. Bangladesh may hand debuts to a couple of players and it will be very interesting to see if the pitch continues to dictate terms in Mirpur.

Battle between spinners?

Spinners have enjoyed bowling on slow and low Mirpur wickets especially in Bangladesh's T20I series against Australia and New Zealand. There was no cricket in Mirpur after the New Zealand series and the pitches have got some rest. Therefore, pitches may be slightly better for batting in this series but there is no doubt that spinners will have a great role to play here. Spinners have conceded just 5.22 runs per over in T20Is this year and that will encourage the spinners of both sides. Pakistan have an experienced spin attack led by Shadab Khan who picked up four wickets in the World Cup semi-final against Australia. Given Bangladesh's weakness against wrist spin, Shadab will be a player to watch out for. He will be partnered by all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz who bowls left-arm orthodox spin.

Bangladesh's spin bowling attack is now short on experience as they have lost Shakib to injury. So a lot will depend on Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan. Mahedi's performance was one of the bright spots for Bangladesh in the World Cup. Nasum Ahmed didn't have the best of tournaments as he picked up four wickets in three matches and most importantly his economy rate was 9.82. But Nasum has a fine record in Mirpur and he has to take a lot of responsibility in the absence of Shakib. Bangladesh have recalled leg-spinner Aminul Islam Biplob and he will be given a chance at some stage in the series. Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah, in the pre-match press conference, said that the wicket looked good and won't assist the spinners as much as it did earlier against Australia and New Zealand. But a 2 pm start means the pitch will remain dry and the spinners will have a major role.

Bangladesh to revamp the batting order

Interestingly, three of the players who batted regularly in the top four for Bangladesh in the World Cup are not available in the series. Najmul Hossain Shanto has returned to the squad and in the absence of Shakib, Shanto is likely to take the number three spot. Shanto has been in decent touch in domestic T20 cricket since the beginning of 2020. His average during that period was 35 and strike rate 143. Saif Hassan, the opening batter and Yasir Ali may make their debuts in this format.

Saif Hassan scored 365 runs in 14 innings in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) earlier this year. Yasir Ali had been knocking at the door for quite some time and he is likely to bat at four as Mushfiqur is missing out.

Mohammad Naim will retain his position as one of the openers, so will Afif Hossain in the middle order. Skipper Mahmudullah will hold the key for Bangladesh as the senior-most man in the side and Bangladesh will depend heavily on him to give them strong finishes.



Bangladesh must be wary of Pakistan's pace

The pitches may not be helpful for the pacers but the pace battery of Pakistan is capable of destroying any batting line-up anywhere in the world. Shaheen Shah Afridi is currently one of the finest bowlers in this format and it will be difficult for the inexperienced Bangladesh top-order to face the heat upfront. Afridi has got more right-handers out than left-handers in the powerplay which makes Saif Hassan vulnerable against him. Saif has got out four times to left-arm seamers in 11 innings and it will be a massive challenge for him.

Haris Rauf was in good form in the World Cup and got eight wickets in six matches. Rauf used to be an out-and-out fast bowler but has developed quite a few variations. Hasan Ali will be desperate to bury the World Cup ghosts and put on a good performance. However, Pakistan will be tempted to give Mohammad Wasim Jr. an opportunity given Bangladesh's poor recent record against high pace.