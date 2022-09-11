Pakistan dominance or Lankan redemption?

The last time Pakistan and Sri Lanka locked horns in an Asia Cup final was eight years ago in Mirpur. Interestingly, out of the 22 players playing that match, none is part of this edition of the Asia Cup. It was the last time Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup and Pakistan were part of an Asia Cup final. The likes of Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, Lasith Malinga, Shahid Afridi, Saeed Ajmal, Misbah-ul-Haq were still around.

The teams, especially Sri Lanka, have gone through a transition period after those players bowed out. Sri Lanka are still probably going through one, but their resurgence over the last couple of weeks or so has been exemplary. Pakistan, on the other hand, have played to their potential despite suffering from lack of T20Is of late.

Their stunning victory against arch-rivals India was a massive confidence booster for them coming into the final. Although they lost to Sri Lanka in the 'final before the final', Pakistan won't be very disappointed as they didn't expose their two key weapons - Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan - to the Sri Lanka batters.

Chasing a big strength for the Lankans

Chasing totals has turned out to be Sri Lanka's strength. They have batted second in five out of their six T20Is and won each of them. Starting from the third T20I against Australia where Dasun Shanaka helped Sri Lanka chase down 59 off the final three overs, Sri Lanka have aced at least four stiff chases (177, 184, 176 and 174).

Skipper Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa have proved themselves as middle and slog-over hitters. But Sri Lanka have been quite lucky in terms of toss and if it doesn't go their way in the final, they might have to bat first which hasn't proved to be fruitful in the ongoing Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka's pace department struggling

In the absence of their premier fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera, Sri Lanka's pace department has been struggling a bit for consistency. Apart from Dilshan Madhushanka, none of the fast bowlers has quite made an impact. They have gone at 9.55 runs per over so far in the Asia Cup and that's going to be a cause of concern for Shanaka and his team.

The spinners have done a brilliant job so far but pacers must come good against Pakistan, who have been generally excellent against the pace of late.

Pakistan's fast bowling has been fiery

Like Sri Lanka, Pakistan are also missing their leader of the pace attack in Shaheen Shah Afridi. Shahnawaz Dahani has also been ruled out due to an injury. It has now come down to Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf to deliver the goods which they have been doing superbly well. Pakistan's fast bowlers have bowled more than 170 deliveries at 140 kph or above (comfortably more than all other teams combined) and it will be a tough job for Sri Lanka's top-order to face the fire up front.

Slow start an issue for Babar and Co.

Pakistan have been dealing with the problem of 'slow starts' for quite some time now as both Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam take time to get settled. While Rizwan made up for his slow starts in two innings in the tournament, Babar has been a pale shadow of himself. He failed to cross even 15 in four out of the five innings in the Asia Cup. Pakistan's number three Fakhar Zaman's form has also not been up to the mark. His strike rate this year has been 103.23 which is very uncharacteristic of the aggressive batter.

The match will be underway at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 8 pm (BST) on Sunday.