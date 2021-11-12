Pakistan cricket team arrive in Dhaka on Saturday

The Pakistan national cricket team is all set to arrive in Dhaka on Saturday. They will take on the hosts in three T20Is and two Tests.

Previously they were scheduled to arrive on November 16, after the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE. But the team's exit in the semifinals against Australia allowed this to be brought forward.

The first T20I of the series will be played on November 19, with the second and third matches of this series will take place on November 20 and 22. The T20Is will all be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

After the T20I series, both teams will fly to Chattogram to play the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on November 26.

The second Test of the series will be played back in Dhaka at the Sher-e-Bangla from December 4.

Pakistan had a superb T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE. They won five out of six matches they played. In the semifinal, they lost to Australia by five wickets.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir.