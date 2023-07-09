Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup: Report

Hindustan Times
09 July, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 03:04 pm

As per a report in The Indian Express, the minister in-charge of sports in Pakistan, Ehsaan Mazari, has put strong conditions for Pakistan's participation in the tournament.

The political tensions between India and Pakistan have cast dark shadows over the marquee clash between the arch rivals in the ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 15 October. 

As per a report in The Indian Express, the minister in-charge of sports in Pakistan, Ehsaan Mazari, has put strong conditions for Pakistan's participation in the tournament.

Mazari said that Pakistan would place similar demands if the BCCI didn't send their players across the border for the Asia Cup. The two cricket boards – BCCI and PCB – have been in an intense collision over the venue of Asia Cup, which was initially scheduled to be held entirely in Pakistan. However, India's reluctance to travel across the border saw the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) propose a hybrid model, and it is reported that the tournament will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

"My personal opinion, since the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) comes under my ministry, is that if India demands to play their Asia Cup games at a neutral venue, we would also demand the same for our World Cup games in India," Mazari was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The statement by the sports minister comes a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a high level committee to decide on the country's participation in the showpiece event.

Passing details on the committee and its members, Mazari said: "The committee will be headed by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and I am among the 11 ministers who are part of it. We will discuss the issue and give our recommendations to the PM, who is also the patron-in-chief of PCB. The PM will take the final decision."

Mazari also expressed his displeasure over the proposed 'hybrid' model for Asia Cup. "Pakistan is the host, it has the right to hold all the matches in Pakistan. That is what the cricket lovers want, I don't want a hybrid model," he said.

He also accused India of meddling sports into politics, especially in cricket. "India brings sports into politics. I don't understand why the Indian government doesn't want to send their cricket team here. Some time back a huge baseball contingent from India was in Islamabad to play. There was also the bridge team that had travelled to Pakistan. There were around 60 plus people, I was the chief guest of the event. They won here and left. Pakistan's football, hockey and chess teams also travel to India," he said.

