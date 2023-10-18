Pakistan complains to ICC over 'inappropriate' conduct of Indian crowd

Sports

AFP
18 October, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 04:33 pm

Related News

Pakistan complains to ICC over 'inappropriate' conduct of Indian crowd

Babar Azam's Pakistan lost to India at Ahmedabad's 132,000-seater stadium where just 10 Pakistani expatriate fans were believed to have gained tickets for the tournament's marquee match-up.

AFP
18 October, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 04:33 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board has lodged a complaint with the sports' world governing body over "inappropriate conduct" towards its players during the World Cup match against arch-rivals India.

Babar Azam's Pakistan lost to India at Ahmedabad's 132,000-seater stadium where just 10 Pakistani expatriate fans were believed to have gained tickets for the tournament's marquee match-up.

Team captain Azam was booed at the toss while video on social media appeared to show several Pakistan players including Mohammad Rizwan being abused by Indian fans.

The PCB on Tuesday said it has "filed a complaint (with the International Cricket Council) regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023".

Pakistan went down to India by seven wickets after being bundled out for 191. They next play five-time winners Australia in Bengaluru on Friday.

Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur, in the post-match conference, said the game against India looked like "a BCCI event" rather than an international tournament.

"It seemed like a bilateral series; it seemed like a BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) event."

Arthur accused the public address system organisers of favouring India by refusing to play "Dil Dil Pakistan", the nation's unofficial anthem.

Pakistan fans and some journalists are still awaiting visas to travel to India despite the World Cup having started almost two weeks ago.

The PCB "has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans".

India and Pakistan are bitter adversaries and only play against each other in international tournaments due to longstanding political tensions.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Pakistan Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why choosing a lower-paying job can sometimes be a wise decision

4h | Pursuit
Some of the players came from different parts of the country and have other professions. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

‘When they see me play, they realise I’m much more than my lost limb’

7h | Panorama
Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

1d | Features
The design has an earthy theme, with custom-designed wall textures and extensive use of wood. Photo: Courtesy

YUGEN SPA AND SALON: Letting nature reshape design

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

1h | TBS World
House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

3h | Corporate Talks
Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

5h | TBS World
Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

1d | TBS World