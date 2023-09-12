Pakistan call up back ups for Rauf, Naseem

Sports

Reuters
12 September, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 11:35 am

Related News

Pakistan call up back ups for Rauf, Naseem

Pakistan suffered a crushing 228-run defeat on Monday's reserve day of the rain-hit Super Four clash in Colombo and soon named Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan as backups.

Reuters
12 September, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 11:35 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pakistan has called up reserves for injured fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah after the pair did not turn out to bat in the team's loss to India in the Asia Cup.

Pakistan suffered a crushing 228-run defeat on Monday's reserve day of the rain-hit Super Four clash in Colombo and soon named Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan as backups.

The Pakistan Cricket Board late Monday said Rauf and Naseem "picked up niggles".

India bowled out Pakistan for 128 (128-8) while chasing 357 for victory to register their biggest ODI win over their arch-rivals.

Rauf suffered a strain on Sunday and did not take field when play resumed on day two. Later in the match fellow quick Naseem walked off with some discomfort to his hand.

"This is only a precautionary measure keeping in mind the fitness and well-being of the players ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup next month," the PCB said in a statement.

It further said, "Haris and Naseem will continue to remain under the observation of the team's medical panel.

"The team management will only request replacement from the ACC (Asian Cricket Council) technical committee if Naseem or Haris are ruled out for the next seven days."

Babar Azam's Pakistan next take on Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Cricket

Haris Rauf / Naseem Shah / Pakistan Cricket Team / Asia cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

4h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Autumn bringing rain drizzles Dhaka

17h | Features
These houses are portable, meaning you can move them easily – part by part. Business has boomed recently, thanks to promotion on social media. People from different corners of the country watch videos of the houses on YouTube and Facebook and put in orders. Photo: Noor A Alam

The readymade houses of Munshinganj upgrade design, go national

4h | Habitat
Photo: Collected

The US and China are waging a Cold War that is truly MAD

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

1h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

1h | TBS Economy
What Emmanuel Macron did during his two-day visit to Dhaka

What Emmanuel Macron did during his two-day visit to Dhaka

16h | TBS Stories
New Zealand announce ODI World Cup squad in the most wholesome way

New Zealand announce ODI World Cup squad in the most wholesome way

14h | TBS SPORTS